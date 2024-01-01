20 Bahraini dinars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BHD to UYU at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
2,135.80 uyu

.د.ب1.000 BHD = $U106.8 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High107.8120107.8120
Low106.3000101.7510
Average106.8869104.9270
Change0.46%4.66%
1 BHD to UYU stats

The performance of BHD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 107.8120 and a 30 day low of 106.3000. This means the 30 day average was 106.8869. The change for BHD to UYU was 0.46.

The performance of BHD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 107.8120 and a 90 day low of 101.7510. This means the 90 day average was 104.9270. The change for BHD to UYU was 4.66.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 BHD106.79000 UYU
5 BHD533.95000 UYU
10 BHD1,067.90000 UYU
20 BHD2,135.80000 UYU
50 BHD5,339.50000 UYU
100 BHD10,679.00000 UYU
250 BHD26,697.50000 UYU
500 BHD53,395.00000 UYU
1000 BHD106,790.00000 UYU
2000 BHD213,580.00000 UYU
5000 BHD533,950.00000 UYU
10000 BHD1,067,900.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 UYU0.00936 BHD
5 UYU0.04682 BHD
10 UYU0.09364 BHD
20 UYU0.18728 BHD
50 UYU0.46821 BHD
100 UYU0.93641 BHD
250 UYU2.34103 BHD
500 UYU4.68207 BHD
1000 UYU9.36413 BHD
2000 UYU18.72826 BHD
5000 UYU46.82065 BHD
10000 UYU93.64130 BHD