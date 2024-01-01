Bahraini dinars to Romanian leus today

Convert BHD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
12,175.10 ron

1.000 BHD = 12.18 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1650.9231.65918.9551,503.021.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0730.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.1311.79820.5421,628.91.4741.457
1 NZD0.60350.1190.556111.423905.7950.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 BHD12.17510 RON
5 BHD60.87550 RON
10 BHD121.75100 RON
20 BHD243.50200 RON
50 BHD608.75500 RON
100 BHD1,217.51000 RON
250 BHD3,043.77500 RON
500 BHD6,087.55000 RON
1000 BHD12,175.10000 RON
2000 BHD24,350.20000 RON
5000 BHD60,875.50000 RON
10000 BHD121,751.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 RON0.08213 BHD
5 RON0.41067 BHD
10 RON0.82135 BHD
20 RON1.64269 BHD
50 RON4.10673 BHD
100 RON8.21346 BHD
250 RON20.53365 BHD
500 RON41.06730 BHD
1000 RON82.13460 BHD
2000 RON164.26920 BHD
5000 RON410.67300 BHD
10000 RON821.34600 BHD