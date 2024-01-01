2,000 Bahraini dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert BHD to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
1,479,576 pkr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨739.8 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High740.0530741.1140
Low737.4010737.4010
Average738.9324739.3427
Change-0.04%0.24%
1 BHD to PKR stats

The performance of BHD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 740.0530 and a 30 day low of 737.4010. This means the 30 day average was 738.9324. The change for BHD to PKR was -0.04.

The performance of BHD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 741.1140 and a 90 day low of 737.4010. This means the 90 day average was 739.3427. The change for BHD to PKR was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BHD739.78800 PKR
5 BHD3,698.94000 PKR
10 BHD7,397.88000 PKR
20 BHD14,795.76000 PKR
50 BHD36,989.40000 PKR
100 BHD73,978.80000 PKR
250 BHD184,947.00000 PKR
500 BHD369,894.00000 PKR
1000 BHD739,788.00000 PKR
2000 BHD1,479,576.00000 PKR
5000 BHD3,698,940.00000 PKR
10000 BHD7,397,880.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 PKR0.00135 BHD
5 PKR0.00676 BHD
10 PKR0.01352 BHD
20 PKR0.02703 BHD
50 PKR0.06759 BHD
100 PKR0.13517 BHD
250 PKR0.33794 BHD
500 PKR0.67587 BHD
1000 PKR1.35174 BHD
2000 PKR2.70348 BHD
5000 PKR6.75870 BHD
10000 PKR13.51740 BHD