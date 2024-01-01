100 Bahraini dinars to Nepalese rupees

Convert BHD to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
35,630.80 npr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨356.3 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High356.4100356.4100
Low354.5310352.6580
Average355.2904354.4883
Change0.46%0.57%
1 BHD to NPR stats

The performance of BHD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 356.4100 and a 30 day low of 354.5310. This means the 30 day average was 355.2904. The change for BHD to NPR was 0.46.

The performance of BHD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 356.4100 and a 90 day low of 352.6580. This means the 90 day average was 354.4883. The change for BHD to NPR was 0.57.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 BHD356.30800 NPR
5 BHD1,781.54000 NPR
10 BHD3,563.08000 NPR
20 BHD7,126.16000 NPR
50 BHD17,815.40000 NPR
100 BHD35,630.80000 NPR
250 BHD89,077.00000 NPR
500 BHD178,154.00000 NPR
1000 BHD356,308.00000 NPR
2000 BHD712,616.00000 NPR
5000 BHD1,781,540.00000 NPR
10000 BHD3,563,080.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 NPR0.00281 BHD
5 NPR0.01403 BHD
10 NPR0.02807 BHD
20 NPR0.05613 BHD
50 NPR0.14033 BHD
100 NPR0.28066 BHD
250 NPR0.70164 BHD
500 NPR1.40328 BHD
1000 NPR2.80656 BHD
2000 NPR5.61312 BHD
5000 NPR14.03280 BHD
10000 NPR28.06560 BHD