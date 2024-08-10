Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees is currently 356.308 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 356.410 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 355.438 on 03-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.074% increase in value.