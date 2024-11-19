Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees is currently 358.332 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 358.428 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 358.146 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.043% increase in value.