Bahraini dinars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BHD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
28,354.40 nok

1.000 BHD = 28.35 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1650.9231.65918.9551,503.021.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0730.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.1311.79820.5421,628.91.4741.457
1 NZD0.60350.1190.556111.423905.7950.820.81

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 BHD28.35440 NOK
5 BHD141.77200 NOK
10 BHD283.54400 NOK
20 BHD567.08800 NOK
50 BHD1,417.72000 NOK
100 BHD2,835.44000 NOK
250 BHD7,088.60000 NOK
500 BHD14,177.20000 NOK
1000 BHD28,354.40000 NOK
2000 BHD56,708.80000 NOK
5000 BHD141,772.00000 NOK
10000 BHD283,544.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 NOK0.03527 BHD
5 NOK0.17634 BHD
10 NOK0.35268 BHD
20 NOK0.70536 BHD
50 NOK1.76339 BHD
100 NOK3.52678 BHD
250 NOK8.81695 BHD
500 NOK17.63390 BHD
1000 NOK35.26780 BHD
2000 NOK70.53560 BHD
5000 NOK176.33900 BHD
10000 NOK352.67800 BHD