10 Bahraini dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert BHD to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
286.66 nok

.د.ب1.000 BHD = kr28.67 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.262429.2624
Low28.431127.7192
Average28.908528.4266
Change0.83%-0.38%
View full history

1 BHD to NOK stats

The performance of BHD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2624 and a 30 day low of 28.4311. This means the 30 day average was 28.9085. The change for BHD to NOK was 0.83.

The performance of BHD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.2624 and a 90 day low of 27.7192. This means the 90 day average was 28.4266. The change for BHD to NOK was -0.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 BHD28.66640 NOK
5 BHD143.33200 NOK
10 BHD286.66400 NOK
20 BHD573.32800 NOK
50 BHD1,433.32000 NOK
100 BHD2,866.64000 NOK
250 BHD7,166.60000 NOK
500 BHD14,333.20000 NOK
1000 BHD28,666.40000 NOK
2000 BHD57,332.80000 NOK
5000 BHD143,332.00000 NOK
10000 BHD286,664.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bahraini Dinar
1 NOK0.03488 BHD
5 NOK0.17442 BHD
10 NOK0.34884 BHD
20 NOK0.69768 BHD
50 NOK1.74421 BHD
100 NOK3.48841 BHD
250 NOK8.72103 BHD
500 NOK17.44205 BHD
1000 NOK34.88410 BHD
2000 NOK69.76820 BHD
5000 NOK174.42050 BHD
10000 NOK348.84100 BHD