Bahraini dinar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Norwegian kroner is currently 28.666 today, reflecting a -0.391% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.303% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 29.399 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 28.535 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.