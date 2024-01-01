Bahraini dinars to Comorian francs today

1,000 bhd
1,204,160 kmf

1.000 BHD = 1,204 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 BHD1,204.16000 KMF
5 BHD6,020.80000 KMF
10 BHD12,041.60000 KMF
20 BHD24,083.20000 KMF
50 BHD60,208.00000 KMF
100 BHD120,416.00000 KMF
250 BHD301,040.00000 KMF
500 BHD602,080.00000 KMF
1000 BHD1,204,160.00000 KMF
2000 BHD2,408,320.00000 KMF
5000 BHD6,020,800.00000 KMF
10000 BHD12,041,600.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 KMF0.00083 BHD
5 KMF0.00415 BHD
10 KMF0.00830 BHD
20 KMF0.01661 BHD
50 KMF0.04152 BHD
100 KMF0.08305 BHD
250 KMF0.20761 BHD
500 KMF0.41523 BHD
1000 KMF0.83045 BHD
2000 KMF1.66090 BHD
5000 KMF4.15225 BHD
10000 KMF8.30451 BHD