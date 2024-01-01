20 Bahraini dinars to Japanese yen

Convert BHD to JPY at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
7,778 jpy

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ¥388.9 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High419.9340428.6340
Low383.8060383.8060
Average405.9377414.8390
Change-7.39%-5.89%
1 BHD to JPY stats

The performance of BHD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 419.9340 and a 30 day low of 383.8060. This means the 30 day average was 405.9377. The change for BHD to JPY was -7.39.

The performance of BHD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 428.6340 and a 90 day low of 383.8060. This means the 90 day average was 414.8390. The change for BHD to JPY was -5.89.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 BHD388.89900 JPY
5 BHD1,944.49500 JPY
10 BHD3,888.99000 JPY
20 BHD7,777.98000 JPY
50 BHD19,444.95000 JPY
100 BHD38,889.90000 JPY
250 BHD97,224.75000 JPY
500 BHD194,449.50000 JPY
1000 BHD388,899.00000 JPY
2000 BHD777,798.00000 JPY
5000 BHD1,944,495.00000 JPY
10000 BHD3,888,990.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bahraini Dinar
100 JPY0.25714 BHD
1000 JPY2.57136 BHD
1500 JPY3.85704 BHD
2000 JPY5.14272 BHD
3000 JPY7.71408 BHD
5000 JPY12.85680 BHD
5400 JPY13.88534 BHD
10000 JPY25.71360 BHD
15000 JPY38.57040 BHD
20000 JPY51.42720 BHD
25000 JPY64.28400 BHD
30000 JPY77.14080 BHD