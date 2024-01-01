1 Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BGN to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
2.16 pgk

лв1.000 BGN = K2.160 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.17012.1701
Low2.13012.0936
Average2.14922.1275
Change1.24%2.54%
1 BGN to PGK stats

The performance of BGN to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1701 and a 30 day low of 2.1301. This means the 30 day average was 2.1492. The change for BGN to PGK was 1.24.

The performance of BGN to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1701 and a 90 day low of 2.0936. This means the 90 day average was 2.1275. The change for BGN to PGK was 2.54.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BGN2.16024 PGK
5 BGN10.80120 PGK
10 BGN21.60240 PGK
20 BGN43.20480 PGK
50 BGN108.01200 PGK
100 BGN216.02400 PGK
250 BGN540.06000 PGK
500 BGN1,080.12000 PGK
1000 BGN2,160.24000 PGK
2000 BGN4,320.48000 PGK
5000 BGN10,801.20000 PGK
10000 BGN21,602.40000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bulgarian Lev
1 PGK0.46291 BGN
5 PGK2.31456 BGN
10 PGK4.62911 BGN
20 PGK9.25822 BGN
50 PGK23.14555 BGN
100 PGK46.29110 BGN
250 PGK115.72775 BGN
500 PGK231.45550 BGN
1000 PGK462.91100 BGN
2000 PGK925.82200 BGN
5000 PGK2,314.55500 BGN
10000 PGK4,629.11000 BGN