5 Bulgarian levs to Barbadian dollars

Convert BGN to BBD at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
5.58 bbd

лв1.000 BGN = Bds$1.117 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
BGN to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12001.1200
Low1.10301.0922
Average1.11261.1067
Change0.83%1.39%
1 BGN to BBD stats

The performance of BGN to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1200 and a 30 day low of 1.1030. This means the 30 day average was 1.1126. The change for BGN to BBD was 0.83.

The performance of BGN to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1200 and a 90 day low of 1.0922. This means the 90 day average was 1.1067. The change for BGN to BBD was 1.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Barbadian dollars

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Barbadian Dollar
1 BGN1.11669 BBD
5 BGN5.58345 BBD
10 BGN11.16690 BBD
20 BGN22.33380 BBD
50 BGN55.83450 BBD
100 BGN111.66900 BBD
250 BGN279.17250 BBD
500 BGN558.34500 BBD
1000 BGN1,116.69000 BBD
2000 BGN2,233.38000 BBD
5000 BGN5,583.45000 BBD
10000 BGN11,166.90000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BBD0.89550 BGN
5 BBD4.47750 BGN
10 BBD8.95500 BGN
20 BBD17.91000 BGN
50 BBD44.77500 BGN
100 BBD89.55000 BGN
250 BBD223.87500 BGN
500 BBD447.75000 BGN
1000 BBD895.50000 BGN
2000 BBD1,791.00000 BGN
5000 BBD4,477.50000 BGN
10000 BBD8,955.00000 BGN