10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BDT to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
2,138,830 vnd

Tk1.000 BDT = ₫213.9 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
BDT to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High216.4940218.0340
Low213.8770213.8770
Average215.4538216.4918
Change-1.13%-1.90%
1 BDT to VND stats

The performance of BDT to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 216.4940 and a 30 day low of 213.8770. This means the 30 day average was 215.4538. The change for BDT to VND was -1.13.

The performance of BDT to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 218.0340 and a 90 day low of 213.8770. This means the 90 day average was 216.4918. The change for BDT to VND was -1.90.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vietnamese Dong
1 BDT213.88300 VND
5 BDT1,069.41500 VND
10 BDT2,138.83000 VND
20 BDT4,277.66000 VND
50 BDT10,694.15000 VND
100 BDT21,388.30000 VND
250 BDT53,470.75000 VND
500 BDT106,941.50000 VND
1000 BDT213,883.00000 VND
2000 BDT427,766.00000 VND
5000 BDT1,069,415.00000 VND
10000 BDT2,138,830.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bangladeshi Taka
1000 VND4.67546 BDT
2000 VND9.35092 BDT
5000 VND23.37730 BDT
10000 VND46.75460 BDT
20000 VND93.50920 BDT
50000 VND233.77300 BDT
100000 VND467.54600 BDT
200000 VND935.09200 BDT
500000 VND2,337.73000 BDT
1000000 VND4,675.46000 BDT
2000000 VND9,350.92000 BDT
5000000 VND23,377.30000 BDT