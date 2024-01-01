10 Bangladeshi takas to Vietnamese dongs
Convert BDT to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BDT to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|216.4940
|218.0340
|Low
|213.8770
|213.8770
|Average
|215.4538
|216.4918
|Change
|-1.13%
|-1.90%
|View full history
1 BDT to VND stats
The performance of BDT to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 216.4940 and a 30 day low of 213.8770. This means the 30 day average was 215.4538. The change for BDT to VND was -1.13.
The performance of BDT to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 218.0340 and a 90 day low of 213.8770. This means the 90 day average was 216.4918. The change for BDT to VND was -1.90.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BDT
|213.88300 VND
|5 BDT
|1,069.41500 VND
|10 BDT
|2,138.83000 VND
|20 BDT
|4,277.66000 VND
|50 BDT
|10,694.15000 VND
|100 BDT
|21,388.30000 VND
|250 BDT
|53,470.75000 VND
|500 BDT
|106,941.50000 VND
|1000 BDT
|213,883.00000 VND
|2000 BDT
|427,766.00000 VND
|5000 BDT
|1,069,415.00000 VND
|10000 BDT
|2,138,830.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bangladeshi Taka
|1000 VND
|4.67546 BDT
|2000 VND
|9.35092 BDT
|5000 VND
|23.37730 BDT
|10000 VND
|46.75460 BDT
|20000 VND
|93.50920 BDT
|50000 VND
|233.77300 BDT
|100000 VND
|467.54600 BDT
|200000 VND
|935.09200 BDT
|500000 VND
|2,337.73000 BDT
|1000000 VND
|4,675.46000 BDT
|2000000 VND
|9,350.92000 BDT
|5000000 VND
|23,377.30000 BDT