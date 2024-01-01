1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

Convert BDT to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
912.51 rsd

Tk1.000 BDT = РСД0.9125 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
BDT to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92330.9339
Low0.91040.9104
Average0.91610.9221
Change-0.75%-2.05%
1 BDT to RSD stats

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9233 and a 30 day low of 0.9104. This means the 30 day average was 0.9161. The change for BDT to RSD was -0.75.

The performance of BDT to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9339 and a 90 day low of 0.9104. This means the 90 day average was 0.9221. The change for BDT to RSD was -2.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2670.78483.9531.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5330.85691.6721.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6440.51555.1860.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.91251 RSD
5 BDT4.56254 RSD
10 BDT9.12507 RSD
20 BDT18.25014 RSD
50 BDT45.62535 RSD
100 BDT91.25070 RSD
250 BDT228.12675 RSD
500 BDT456.25350 RSD
1000 BDT912.50700 RSD
2000 BDT1,825.01400 RSD
5000 BDT4,562.53500 RSD
10000 BDT9,125.07000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.09588 BDT
5 RSD5.47940 BDT
10 RSD10.95880 BDT
20 RSD21.91760 BDT
50 RSD54.79400 BDT
100 RSD109.58800 BDT
250 RSD273.97000 BDT
500 RSD547.94000 BDT
1000 RSD1,095.88000 BDT
2000 RSD2,191.76000 BDT
5000 RSD5,479.40000 BDT
10000 RSD10,958.80000 BDT