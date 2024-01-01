5 Bangladeshi takas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BDT to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.42 mad

Tk1.000 BDT = د.م.0.08367 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
BDT to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08460.0860
Low0.08350.0835
Average0.08390.0845
Change-0.06%-2.72%
1 BDT to MAD stats

The performance of BDT to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0846 and a 30 day low of 0.0835. This means the 30 day average was 0.0839. The change for BDT to MAD was -0.06.

The performance of BDT to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0860 and a 90 day low of 0.0835. This means the 90 day average was 0.0845. The change for BDT to MAD was -2.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2640.78483.9471.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5320.85691.671.57.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6310.51555.1660.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moroccan Dirham
1 BDT0.08367 MAD
5 BDT0.41835 MAD
10 BDT0.83671 MAD
20 BDT1.67341 MAD
50 BDT4.18354 MAD
100 BDT8.36707 MAD
250 BDT20.91768 MAD
500 BDT41.83535 MAD
1000 BDT83.67070 MAD
2000 BDT167.34140 MAD
5000 BDT418.35350 MAD
10000 BDT836.70700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MAD11.95160 BDT
5 MAD59.75800 BDT
10 MAD119.51600 BDT
20 MAD239.03200 BDT
50 MAD597.58000 BDT
100 MAD1,195.16000 BDT
250 MAD2,987.90000 BDT
500 MAD5,975.80000 BDT
1000 MAD11,951.60000 BDT
2000 MAD23,903.20000 BDT
5000 MAD59,758.00000 BDT
10000 MAD119,516.00000 BDT