250 Bangladeshi takas to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BDT to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
219.12 etb

Tk1.000 BDT = Br0.8765 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87650.8765
Low0.48970.4859
Average0.56700.5154
Change78.98%78.56%
1 BDT to ETB stats

The performance of BDT to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8765 and a 30 day low of 0.4897. This means the 30 day average was 0.5670. The change for BDT to ETB was 78.98.

The performance of BDT to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8765 and a 90 day low of 0.4859. This means the 90 day average was 0.5154. The change for BDT to ETB was 78.56.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0.87649 ETB
5 BDT4.38245 ETB
10 BDT8.76489 ETB
20 BDT17.52978 ETB
50 BDT43.82445 ETB
100 BDT87.64890 ETB
250 BDT219.12225 ETB
500 BDT438.24450 ETB
1000 BDT876.48900 ETB
2000 BDT1,752.97800 ETB
5000 BDT4,382.44500 ETB
10000 BDT8,764.89000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB1.14092 BDT
5 ETB5.70460 BDT
10 ETB11.40920 BDT
20 ETB22.81840 BDT
50 ETB57.04600 BDT
100 ETB114.09200 BDT
250 ETB285.23000 BDT
500 ETB570.46000 BDT
1000 ETB1,140.92000 BDT
2000 ETB2,281.84000 BDT
5000 ETB5,704.60000 BDT
10000 ETB11,409.20000 BDT