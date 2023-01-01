500 Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ETB to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 etb
981.55 bdt

1.00000 ETB = 1.96310 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090490.84071.493681.66220.9635518.7409
1 GBP1.1492911.2532104.4031.71671.910371.107421.539
1 USD0.91710.797957183.30951.369851.524390.8836517.1872
1 INR0.01100830.009578230.012003410.01644290.01829790.01060680.206305

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB1.96310 BDT
5 ETB9.81550 BDT
10 ETB19.63100 BDT
20 ETB39.26200 BDT
50 ETB98.15500 BDT
100 ETB196.31000 BDT
250 ETB490.77500 BDT
500 ETB981.55000 BDT
1000 ETB1963.10000 BDT
2000 ETB3926.20000 BDT
5000 ETB9815.50000 BDT
10000 ETB19631.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0.50940 ETB
5 BDT2.54700 ETB
10 BDT5.09399 ETB
20 BDT10.18798 ETB
50 BDT25.46995 ETB
100 BDT50.93990 ETB
250 BDT127.34975 ETB
500 BDT254.69950 ETB
1000 BDT509.39900 ETB
2000 BDT1018.79800 ETB
5000 BDT2546.99500 ETB
10000 BDT5093.99000 ETB