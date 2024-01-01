Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BAM to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
393.280 jod

1.000 BAM = 0.3933 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7871.65718.9521.3683.1241.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.08112.3580.88754.2010.876
1 GBP1.271.94812.10524.071.727105.5711.707
1 NZD0.6030.9250.475111.4370.8250.1610.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
1 BAM0.39328 JOD
5 BAM1.96640 JOD
10 BAM3.93280 JOD
20 BAM7.86560 JOD
50 BAM19.66400 JOD
100 BAM39.32800 JOD
250 BAM98.32000 JOD
500 BAM196.64000 JOD
1000 BAM393.28000 JOD
2000 BAM786.56000 JOD
5000 BAM1,966.40000 JOD
10000 BAM3,932.80000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JOD2.54272 BAM
5 JOD12.71360 BAM
10 JOD25.42720 BAM
20 JOD50.85440 BAM
50 JOD127.13600 BAM
100 JOD254.27200 BAM
250 JOD635.68000 BAM
500 JOD1,271.36000 BAM
1000 JOD2,542.72000 BAM
2000 JOD5,085.44000 BAM
5000 JOD12,713.60000 BAM
10000 JOD25,427.20000 BAM