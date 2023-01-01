Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BAM to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
392.568 jod

1.00000 BAM = 0.39257 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.540950.8062571.6690318.25271.3707583.21571.3489
1 AUD0.6489510.523221.0831211.84510.88954854.00280.875369
1 GBP1.24031.9112412.070122.63881.70014103.2121.67304
1 NZD0.599150.9232610.483069110.93610.82128549.85870.808193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jordanian Dinar
1 BAM0.39257 JOD
5 BAM1.96284 JOD
10 BAM3.92568 JOD
20 BAM7.85136 JOD
50 BAM19.62840 JOD
100 BAM39.25680 JOD
250 BAM98.14200 JOD
500 BAM196.28400 JOD
1000 BAM392.56800 JOD
2000 BAM785.13600 JOD
5000 BAM1962.84000 JOD
10000 BAM3925.68000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JOD2.54733 BAM
5 JOD12.73665 BAM
10 JOD25.47330 BAM
20 JOD50.94660 BAM
50 JOD127.36650 BAM
100 JOD254.73300 BAM
250 JOD636.83250 BAM
500 JOD1273.66500 BAM
1000 JOD2547.33000 BAM
2000 JOD5094.66000 BAM
5000 JOD12736.65000 BAM
10000 JOD25473.30000 BAM