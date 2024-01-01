Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds today
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
|1 BAM
|0.43691 IMP
|5 BAM
|2.18453 IMP
|10 BAM
|4.36906 IMP
|20 BAM
|8.73812 IMP
|50 BAM
|21.84530 IMP
|100 BAM
|43.69060 IMP
|250 BAM
|109.22650 IMP
|500 BAM
|218.45300 IMP
|1000 BAM
|436.90600 IMP
|2000 BAM
|873.81200 IMP
|5000 BAM
|2,184.53000 IMP
|10000 BAM
|4,369.06000 IMP
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 IMP
|2.28882 BAM
|5 IMP
|11.44410 BAM
|10 IMP
|22.88820 BAM
|20 IMP
|45.77640 BAM
|50 IMP
|114.44100 BAM
|100 IMP
|228.88200 BAM
|250 IMP
|572.20500 BAM
|500 IMP
|1,144.41000 BAM
|1000 IMP
|2,288.82000 BAM
|2000 IMP
|4,577.64000 BAM
|5000 IMP
|11,444.10000 BAM
|10000 IMP
|22,888.20000 BAM