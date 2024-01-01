Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BAM to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
436.91 imp

1.000 BAM = 0.4369 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2081.4751.6650.96618.271
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5691.7271.9481.1321.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1221.361.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
1 BAM0.43691 IMP
5 BAM2.18453 IMP
10 BAM4.36906 IMP
20 BAM8.73812 IMP
50 BAM21.84530 IMP
100 BAM43.69060 IMP
250 BAM109.22650 IMP
500 BAM218.45300 IMP
1000 BAM436.90600 IMP
2000 BAM873.81200 IMP
5000 BAM2,184.53000 IMP
10000 BAM4,369.06000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 IMP2.28882 BAM
5 IMP11.44410 BAM
10 IMP22.88820 BAM
20 IMP45.77640 BAM
50 IMP114.44100 BAM
100 IMP228.88200 BAM
250 IMP572.20500 BAM
500 IMP1,144.41000 BAM
1000 IMP2,288.82000 BAM
2000 IMP4,577.64000 BAM
5000 IMP11,444.10000 BAM
10000 IMP22,888.20000 BAM