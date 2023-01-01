Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds today
Convert BAM to IMP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Isle of Man pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
|1 BAM
|0.44595 IMP
|5 BAM
|2.22973 IMP
|10 BAM
|4.45946 IMP
|20 BAM
|8.91892 IMP
|50 BAM
|22.29730 IMP
|100 BAM
|44.59460 IMP
|250 BAM
|111.48650 IMP
|500 BAM
|222.97300 IMP
|1000 BAM
|445.94600 IMP
|2000 BAM
|891.89200 IMP
|5000 BAM
|2229.73000 IMP
|10000 BAM
|4459.46000 IMP
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 IMP
|2.24242 BAM
|5 IMP
|11.21210 BAM
|10 IMP
|22.42420 BAM
|20 IMP
|44.84840 BAM
|50 IMP
|112.12100 BAM
|100 IMP
|224.24200 BAM
|250 IMP
|560.60500 BAM
|500 IMP
|1121.21000 BAM
|1000 IMP
|2242.42000 BAM
|2000 IMP
|4484.84000 BAM
|5000 IMP
|11212.10000 BAM
|10000 IMP
|22424.20000 BAM