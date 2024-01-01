Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BAM to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
8,720,140 idr

1.000 BAM = 8,720 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2081.4751.6650.96618.271
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5691.7271.9481.1321.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1221.361.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BAM8,720.14000 IDR
5 BAM43,600.70000 IDR
10 BAM87,201.40000 IDR
20 BAM174,402.80000 IDR
50 BAM436,007.00000 IDR
100 BAM872,014.00000 IDR
250 BAM2,180,035.00000 IDR
500 BAM4,360,070.00000 IDR
1000 BAM8,720,140.00000 IDR
2000 BAM17,440,280.00000 IDR
5000 BAM43,600,700.00000 IDR
10000 BAM87,201,400.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 IDR0.00011 BAM
5 IDR0.00057 BAM
10 IDR0.00115 BAM
20 IDR0.00229 BAM
50 IDR0.00573 BAM
100 IDR0.01147 BAM
250 IDR0.02867 BAM
500 IDR0.05734 BAM
1000 IDR0.11468 BAM
2000 IDR0.22935 BAM
5000 IDR0.57339 BAM
10000 IDR1.14677 BAM