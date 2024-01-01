Aruban florins to Ugandan shillings today

Convert AWG to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,166,340 ugx

1.000 AWG = 2,166 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ugandan Shilling
1 AWG2,166.34000 UGX
5 AWG10,831.70000 UGX
10 AWG21,663.40000 UGX
20 AWG43,326.80000 UGX
50 AWG108,317.00000 UGX
100 AWG216,634.00000 UGX
250 AWG541,585.00000 UGX
500 AWG1,083,170.00000 UGX
1000 AWG2,166,340.00000 UGX
2000 AWG4,332,680.00000 UGX
5000 AWG10,831,700.00000 UGX
10000 AWG21,663,400.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 UGX0.00046 AWG
5 UGX0.00231 AWG
10 UGX0.00462 AWG
20 UGX0.00923 AWG
50 UGX0.02308 AWG
100 UGX0.04616 AWG
250 UGX0.11540 AWG
500 UGX0.23080 AWG
1000 UGX0.46161 AWG
2000 UGX0.92322 AWG
5000 UGX2.30804 AWG
10000 UGX4.61608 AWG