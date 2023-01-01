1 Australian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert AUD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 aud
4.54 bob

1.00000 AUD = 4.53722 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.088890.71281.490731.66420.9626518.7262
1 GBP1.1470511.24895104.0561.711.908981.1042121.4806
1 USD0.918450.800673183.31451.369151.528470.8841517.1989
1 INR0.01102380.009610240.012002710.01643350.01834580.01061220.206433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AUD4.53722 BOB
5 AUD22.68610 BOB
10 AUD45.37220 BOB
20 AUD90.74440 BOB
50 AUD226.86100 BOB
100 AUD453.72200 BOB
250 AUD1134.30500 BOB
500 AUD2268.61000 BOB
1000 AUD4537.22000 BOB
2000 AUD9074.44000 BOB
5000 AUD22686.10000 BOB
10000 AUD45372.20000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Australian Dollar
1 BOB0.22040 AUD
5 BOB1.10200 AUD
10 BOB2.20399 AUD
20 BOB4.40798 AUD
50 BOB11.01995 AUD
100 BOB22.03990 AUD
250 BOB55.09975 AUD
500 BOB110.19950 AUD
1000 BOB220.39900 AUD
2000 BOB440.79800 AUD
5000 BOB1101.99500 AUD
10000 BOB2203.99000 AUD