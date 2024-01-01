Argentine pesos to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert ARS to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
9.59 sbd

1.000 ARS = 0.009591 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2511.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6261.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ARS0.00959 SBD
5 ARS0.04796 SBD
10 ARS0.09591 SBD
20 ARS0.19183 SBD
50 ARS0.47957 SBD
100 ARS0.95914 SBD
250 ARS2.39785 SBD
500 ARS4.79569 SBD
1000 ARS9.59138 SBD
2000 ARS19.18276 SBD
5000 ARS47.95690 SBD
10000 ARS95.91380 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SBD104.26000 ARS
5 SBD521.30000 ARS
10 SBD1,042.60000 ARS
20 SBD2,085.20000 ARS
50 SBD5,213.00000 ARS
100 SBD10,426.00000 ARS
250 SBD26,065.00000 ARS
500 SBD52,130.00000 ARS
1000 SBD104,260.00000 ARS
2000 SBD208,520.00000 ARS
5000 SBD521,300.00000 ARS
10000 SBD1,042,600.00000 ARS