Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus today

Convert ARS to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
20.79 mdl

1.000 ARS = 0.02079 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2271.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.1711.271105.5971.7281.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9210.787183.1051.361.5330.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.02079 MDL
5 ARS0.10393 MDL
10 ARS0.20787 MDL
20 ARS0.41573 MDL
50 ARS1.03933 MDL
100 ARS2.07866 MDL
250 ARS5.19665 MDL
500 ARS10.39330 MDL
1000 ARS20.78660 MDL
2000 ARS41.57320 MDL
5000 ARS103.93300 MDL
10000 ARS207.86600 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL48.10790 ARS
5 MDL240.53950 ARS
10 MDL481.07900 ARS
20 MDL962.15800 ARS
50 MDL2,405.39500 ARS
100 MDL4,810.79000 ARS
250 MDL12,026.97500 ARS
500 MDL24,053.95000 ARS
1000 MDL48,107.90000 ARS
2000 MDL96,215.80000 ARS
5000 MDL240,539.50000 ARS
10000 MDL481,079.00000 ARS