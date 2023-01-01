Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus today

Convert ARS to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
50.68 mdl

1.00000 ARS = 0.05068 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540241.37020.9217518.22881.3485518.22840.806062
1 AUD0.6492510.8896020.59844211.8350.87554611.83480.523335
1 CAD0.729821.124110.67270813.30380.98419913.30350.58828
1 EUR1.08491.671011.48653119.77641.4630419.7760.8745

How to convert Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.05068 MDL
5 ARS0.25338 MDL
10 ARS0.50677 MDL
20 ARS1.01353 MDL
50 ARS2.53383 MDL
100 ARS5.06767 MDL
250 ARS12.66917 MDL
500 ARS25.33835 MDL
1000 ARS50.67670 MDL
2000 ARS101.35340 MDL
5000 ARS253.38350 MDL
10000 ARS506.76700 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL19.73290 ARS
5 MDL98.66450 ARS
10 MDL197.32900 ARS
20 MDL394.65800 ARS
50 MDL986.64500 ARS
100 MDL1973.29000 ARS
250 MDL4933.22500 ARS
500 MDL9866.45000 ARS
1000 MDL19732.90000 ARS
2000 MDL39465.80000 ARS
5000 MDL98664.50000 ARS
10000 MDL197329.00000 ARS