1 thousand Argentine pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert ARS to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
18.21 mdl

$1.000 ARS = L0.01821 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
ARS to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MDL
1 ARS to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01890.0197
Low0.01820.0182
Average0.01860.0191
Change-3.83%-7.19%
1 ARS to MDL stats

The performance of ARS to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0189 and a 30 day low of 0.0182. This means the 30 day average was 0.0186. The change for ARS to MDL was -3.83.

The performance of ARS to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0197 and a 90 day low of 0.0182. This means the 90 day average was 0.0191. The change for ARS to MDL was -7.19.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0770.88312.0770.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6351.491119.741.44319.740.842



Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 ARS0.01821 MDL
5 ARS0.09105 MDL
10 ARS0.18210 MDL
20 ARS0.36420 MDL
50 ARS0.91049 MDL
100 ARS1.82098 MDL
250 ARS4.55245 MDL
500 ARS9.10490 MDL
1000 ARS18.20980 MDL
2000 ARS36.41960 MDL
5000 ARS91.04900 MDL
10000 ARS182.09800 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Argentine Peso
1 MDL54.91550 ARS
5 MDL274.57750 ARS
10 MDL549.15500 ARS
20 MDL1,098.31000 ARS
50 MDL2,745.77500 ARS
100 MDL5,491.55000 ARS
250 MDL13,728.87500 ARS
500 MDL27,457.75000 ARS
1000 MDL54,915.50000 ARS
2000 MDL109,831.00000 ARS
5000 MDL274,577.50000 ARS
10000 MDL549,155.00000 ARS