1,000 ars
0.831 jod

1.000 ARS = 0.0008307 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.3590.92118.9481.34418.9480.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3620.87712.3620.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9380.98813.9380.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5721.45920.5720.854

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 ARS0.00083 JOD
5 ARS0.00415 JOD
10 ARS0.00831 JOD
20 ARS0.01661 JOD
50 ARS0.04154 JOD
100 ARS0.08307 JOD
250 ARS0.20768 JOD
500 ARS0.41535 JOD
1000 ARS0.83070 JOD
2000 ARS1.66140 JOD
5000 ARS4.15351 JOD
10000 ARS8.30702 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 JOD1,203.80000 ARS
5 JOD6,019.00000 ARS
10 JOD12,038.00000 ARS
20 JOD24,076.00000 ARS
50 JOD60,190.00000 ARS
100 JOD120,380.00000 ARS
250 JOD300,950.00000 ARS
500 JOD601,900.00000 ARS
1000 JOD1,203,800.00000 ARS
2000 JOD2,407,600.00000 ARS
5000 JOD6,019,000.00000 ARS
10000 JOD12,038,000.00000 ARS