Argentine pesos to Chilean pesos today

Convert ARS to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1,133 clp

1.000 ARS = 1.133 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2551.4761.6640.96718.268
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6231.7271.9471.13121.379
1 USD0.9210.787183.0921.3591.5320.8916.819
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 ARS1.13270 CLP
5 ARS5.66350 CLP
10 ARS11.32700 CLP
20 ARS22.65400 CLP
50 ARS56.63500 CLP
100 ARS113.27000 CLP
250 ARS283.17500 CLP
500 ARS566.35000 CLP
1000 ARS1,132.70000 CLP
2000 ARS2,265.40000 CLP
5000 ARS5,663.50000 CLP
10000 ARS11,327.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Argentine Peso
1 CLP0.88284 ARS
5 CLP4.41422 ARS
10 CLP8.82844 ARS
20 CLP17.65688 ARS
50 CLP44.14220 ARS
100 CLP88.28440 ARS
250 CLP220.71100 ARS
500 CLP441.42200 ARS
1000 CLP882.84400 ARS
2000 CLP1,765.68800 ARS
5000 CLP4,414.22000 ARS
10000 CLP8,828.44000 ARS