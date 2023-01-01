5000 Albanian leks to Isle of Man pounds

Convert ALL to IMP at the real exchange rate

5,000 all
42.48 imp

1.00000 ALL = 0.00850 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862051.088690.73921.476361.648270.952618.9216
1 GBP1.1600311.2628105.2591.712611.912031.1050421.9495
1 USD0.91860.791891183.3541.35621.514120.875117.3816
1 INR0.01102060.009500340.01199710.01627040.01816490.01049860.208527

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Isle of Man pound
1 ALL0.00850 IMP
5 ALL0.04248 IMP
10 ALL0.08495 IMP
20 ALL0.16990 IMP
50 ALL0.42475 IMP
100 ALL0.84950 IMP
250 ALL2.12376 IMP
500 ALL4.24751 IMP
1000 ALL8.49502 IMP
2000 ALL16.99004 IMP
5000 ALL42.47510 IMP
10000 ALL84.95020 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Albanian Lek
1 IMP117.71600 ALL
5 IMP588.58000 ALL
10 IMP1177.16000 ALL
20 IMP2354.32000 ALL
50 IMP5885.80000 ALL
100 IMP11771.60000 ALL
250 IMP29429.00000 ALL
500 IMP58858.00000 ALL
1000 IMP117716.00000 ALL
2000 IMP235432.00000 ALL
5000 IMP588580.00000 ALL
10000 IMP1177160.00000 ALL