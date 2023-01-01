10 Albanian leks to Danish kroner

Convert ALL to DKK

10 all
0.73 dkk

1.00000 ALL = 0.07345 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Danish Krone
1 ALL0.07345 DKK
5 ALL0.36727 DKK
10 ALL0.73454 DKK
20 ALL1.46908 DKK
50 ALL3.67270 DKK
100 ALL7.34539 DKK
250 ALL18.36348 DKK
500 ALL36.72695 DKK
1000 ALL73.45390 DKK
2000 ALL146.90780 DKK
5000 ALL367.26950 DKK
10000 ALL734.53900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Albanian Lek
1 DKK13.61400 ALL
5 DKK68.07000 ALL
10 DKK136.14000 ALL
20 DKK272.28000 ALL
50 DKK680.70000 ALL
100 DKK1361.40000 ALL
250 DKK3403.50000 ALL
500 DKK6807.00000 ALL
1000 DKK13614.00000 ALL
2000 DKK27228.00000 ALL
5000 DKK68070.00000 ALL
10000 DKK136140.00000 ALL