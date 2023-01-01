10 Danish kroner to Albanian leks

Convert DKK to ALL

10 dkk
137.98 all

1.00000 DKK = 13.79780 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.091590.96291.49111.660960.9635518.7449
1 GBP1.1467911.2519104.331.710221.905041.1049921.4995
1 USD0.916150.798786183.33751.36611.521720.8826517.1735
1 INR0.01099350.009584950.011999410.01639240.01825980.01059130.206072

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Albanian Lek
1 DKK13.79780 ALL
5 DKK68.98900 ALL
10 DKK137.97800 ALL
20 DKK275.95600 ALL
50 DKK689.89000 ALL
100 DKK1379.78000 ALL
250 DKK3449.45000 ALL
500 DKK6898.90000 ALL
1000 DKK13797.80000 ALL
2000 DKK27595.60000 ALL
5000 DKK68989.00000 ALL
10000 DKK137978.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Danish Krone
1 ALL0.07248 DKK
5 ALL0.36238 DKK
10 ALL0.72475 DKK
20 ALL1.44950 DKK
50 ALL3.62376 DKK
100 ALL7.24751 DKK
250 ALL18.11877 DKK
500 ALL36.23755 DKK
1000 ALL72.47510 DKK
2000 ALL144.95020 DKK
5000 ALL362.37550 DKK
10000 ALL724.75100 DKK