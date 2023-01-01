1 Albanian lek to Aruban florins

Convert ALL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.02 awg

1.00000 ALL = 0.01942 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.91840.7920481.3563555.499956.4651.5134383.383
1 EUR1.0888510.862451.4768660.431161.48191.647990.7916
1 GBP1.262551.1594911.7124670.071471.28991.91078105.275
1 CAD0.7372730.6771110.583955140.918641.63011.1158161.476

How to convert Albanian leks to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Aruban Florin
1 ALL0.01942 AWG
5 ALL0.09709 AWG
10 ALL0.19419 AWG
20 ALL0.38838 AWG
50 ALL0.97094 AWG
100 ALL1.94189 AWG
250 ALL4.85473 AWG
500 ALL9.70945 AWG
1000 ALL19.41890 AWG
2000 ALL38.83780 AWG
5000 ALL97.09450 AWG
10000 ALL194.18900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Albanian Lek
1 AWG51.49630 ALL
5 AWG257.48150 ALL
10 AWG514.96300 ALL
20 AWG1029.92600 ALL
50 AWG2574.81500 ALL
100 AWG5149.63000 ALL
250 AWG12874.07500 ALL
500 AWG25748.15000 ALL
1000 AWG51496.30000 ALL
2000 AWG102992.60000 ALL
5000 AWG257481.50000 ALL
10000 AWG514963.00000 ALL