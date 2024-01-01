250 CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs

Convert XOF to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 xof
45 xpf

1.00000 XOF = 0.18070 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.784161.334950.912751.487439.936151.32805884.958
1 GBP1.2752511.702391.164011.8968512.67111.69361128.54
1 CAD0.7490920.58740810.6837591.114227.443090.994831662.915
1 EUR1.095550.85911.462511.6295610.88551.45495969.516

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFP Franc
1 XOF0.18070 XPF
5 XOF0.90348 XPF
10 XOF1.80696 XPF
20 XOF3.61392 XPF
50 XOF9.03480 XPF
100 XOF18.06960 XPF
250 XOF45.17400 XPF
500 XOF90.34800 XPF
1000 XOF180.69600 XPF
2000 XOF361.39200 XPF
5000 XOF903.48000 XPF
10000 XOF1806.96000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XPF5.53414 XOF
5 XPF27.67070 XOF
10 XPF55.34140 XOF
20 XPF110.68280 XOF
50 XPF276.70700 XOF
100 XPF553.41400 XOF
250 XPF1383.53500 XOF
500 XPF2767.07000 XOF
1000 XPF5534.14000 XOF
2000 XPF11068.28000 XOF
5000 XPF27670.70000 XOF
10000 XPF55341.40000 XOF