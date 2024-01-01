20 CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs

Convert XOF to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 xof
4 xpf

1.00000 XOF = 0.18069 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFP Franc
1 XOF0.18069 XPF
5 XOF0.90345 XPF
10 XOF1.80691 XPF
20 XOF3.61382 XPF
50 XOF9.03455 XPF
100 XOF18.06910 XPF
250 XOF45.17275 XPF
500 XOF90.34550 XPF
1000 XOF180.69100 XPF
2000 XOF361.38200 XPF
5000 XOF903.45500 XPF
10000 XOF1806.91000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XPF5.53431 XOF
5 XPF27.67155 XOF
10 XPF55.34310 XOF
20 XPF110.68620 XOF
50 XPF276.71550 XOF
100 XPF553.43100 XOF
250 XPF1383.57750 XOF
500 XPF2767.15500 XOF
1000 XPF5534.31000 XOF
2000 XPF11068.62000 XOF
5000 XPF27671.55000 XOF
10000 XPF55343.10000 XOF