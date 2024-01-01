50 CFA francs BCEAO to Saudi riyals

Convert XOF to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 xof
0.31 sar

1.00000 XOF = 0.00626 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saudi Riyal
1 XOF0.00626 SAR
5 XOF0.03131 SAR
10 XOF0.06261 SAR
20 XOF0.12522 SAR
50 XOF0.31306 SAR
100 XOF0.62611 SAR
250 XOF1.56529 SAR
500 XOF3.13057 SAR
1000 XOF6.26115 SAR
2000 XOF12.52230 SAR
5000 XOF31.30575 SAR
10000 XOF62.61150 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SAR159.71500 XOF
5 SAR798.57500 XOF
10 SAR1597.15000 XOF
20 SAR3194.30000 XOF
50 SAR7985.75000 XOF
100 SAR15971.50000 XOF
250 SAR39928.75000 XOF
500 SAR79857.50000 XOF
1000 SAR159715.00000 XOF
2000 SAR319430.00000 XOF
5000 SAR798575.00000 XOF
10000 SAR1597150.00000 XOF