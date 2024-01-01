500 CFA francs BCEAO to Jersey pounds

Convert XOF to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 xof
0.64 jep

CFA1.000 XOF = £0.001290 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jersey pound
1 XOF0.00129 JEP
5 XOF0.00645 JEP
10 XOF0.01290 JEP
20 XOF0.02580 JEP
50 XOF0.06450 JEP
100 XOF0.12900 JEP
250 XOF0.32250 JEP
500 XOF0.64500 JEP
1000 XOF1.28999 JEP
2000 XOF2.57998 JEP
5000 XOF6.44995 JEP
10000 XOF12.89990 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JEP775.20200 XOF
5 JEP3,876.01000 XOF
10 JEP7,752.02000 XOF
20 JEP15,504.04000 XOF
50 JEP38,760.10000 XOF
100 JEP77,520.20000 XOF
250 JEP193,800.50000 XOF
500 JEP387,601.00000 XOF
1000 JEP775,202.00000 XOF
2000 JEP1,550,404.00000 XOF
5000 JEP3,876,010.00000 XOF
10000 JEP7,752,020.00000 XOF