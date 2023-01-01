100 Jersey pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert JEP to XOF at the real exchange rate

100 jep
76212 xof

1.00000 JEP = 762.11700 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860731.093490.95841.463461.623940.94705518.7161
1 GBP1.161811.27035105.6791.70031.886751.1002921.745
1 USD0.91460.787185183.18861.338451.485220.8661517.1173
1 INR0.0109940.009462650.012020910.01608930.01785370.01041190.205765

How to convert Jersey pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JEP762.11700 XOF
5 JEP3810.58500 XOF
10 JEP7621.17000 XOF
20 JEP15242.34000 XOF
50 JEP38105.85000 XOF
100 JEP76211.70000 XOF
250 JEP190529.25000 XOF
500 JEP381058.50000 XOF
1000 JEP762117.00000 XOF
2000 JEP1524234.00000 XOF
5000 JEP3810585.00000 XOF
10000 JEP7621170.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jersey pound
1 XOF0.00131 JEP
5 XOF0.00656 JEP
10 XOF0.01312 JEP
20 XOF0.02624 JEP
50 XOF0.06561 JEP
100 XOF0.13121 JEP
250 XOF0.32803 JEP
500 XOF0.65606 JEP
1000 XOF1.31213 JEP
2000 XOF2.62426 JEP
5000 XOF6.56065 JEP
10000 XOF13.12130 JEP