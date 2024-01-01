2,000 East Caribbean dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert XCD to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 xcd
226,014 lkr

$1.000 XCD = Sr113.0 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1571.5040.7921.3783.5791.3590.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.6030.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.0710.5270.91155.5590.9030.622
1 GBP1.26222.9181.89911.73105.4931.7161.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XCD113.00700 LKR
5 XCD565.03500 LKR
10 XCD1,130.07000 LKR
20 XCD2,260.14000 LKR
50 XCD5,650.35000 LKR
100 XCD11,300.70000 LKR
250 XCD28,251.75000 LKR
500 XCD56,503.50000 LKR
1000 XCD113,007.00000 LKR
2000 XCD226,014.00000 LKR
5000 XCD565,035.00000 LKR
10000 XCD1,130,070.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 LKR0.00885 XCD
5 LKR0.04424 XCD
10 LKR0.08849 XCD
20 LKR0.17698 XCD
50 LKR0.44245 XCD
100 LKR0.88490 XCD
250 LKR2.21225 XCD
500 LKR4.42449 XCD
1000 LKR8.84898 XCD
2000 LKR17.69796 XCD
5000 LKR44.24490 XCD
10000 LKR88.48980 XCD