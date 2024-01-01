10 thousand Samoan talas to East Caribbean dollars

Convert WST to XCD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $0.9948 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
WST to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XCD
1 WST to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00711.0071
Low0.98780.9754
Average1.00010.9945
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to XCD stats

The performance of WST to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0071 and a 30 day low of 0.9878. This means the 30 day average was 1.0001. The change for WST to XCD was -0.45.

The performance of WST to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0071 and a 90 day low of 0.9754. This means the 90 day average was 0.9945. The change for WST to XCD was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / East Caribbean Dollar
1 WST0.99482 XCD
5 WST4.97408 XCD
10 WST9.94815 XCD
20 WST19.89630 XCD
50 WST49.74075 XCD
100 WST99.48150 XCD
250 WST248.70375 XCD
500 WST497.40750 XCD
1000 WST994.81500 XCD
2000 WST1,989.63000 XCD
5000 WST4,974.07500 XCD
10000 WST9,948.15000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 XCD1.00521 WST
5 XCD5.02605 WST
10 XCD10.05210 WST
20 XCD20.10420 WST
50 XCD50.26050 WST
100 XCD100.52100 WST
250 XCD251.30250 WST
500 XCD502.60500 WST
1000 XCD1,005.21000 WST
2000 XCD2,010.42000 WST
5000 XCD5,026.05000 WST
10000 XCD10,052.10000 WST