WS$1.000 WST = QR1.343 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 WST to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35971.3597
Low1.33391.3173
Average1.35031.3429
Change-0.44%0.52%
1 WST to QAR stats

The performance of WST to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3597 and a 30 day low of 1.3339. This means the 30 day average was 1.3503. The change for WST to QAR was -0.44.

The performance of WST to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3597 and a 90 day low of 1.3173. This means the 90 day average was 1.3429. The change for WST to QAR was 0.52.

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.671.3850.7784.0721.32
1 EUR1.08311.63219.1291.4990.83491.0121.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7180.9180.51155.7520.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7580.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Qatari Rial
1 WST1.34333 QAR
5 WST6.71665 QAR
10 WST13.43330 QAR
20 WST26.86660 QAR
50 WST67.16650 QAR
100 WST134.33300 QAR
250 WST335.83250 QAR
500 WST671.66500 QAR
1000 WST1,343.33000 QAR
2000 WST2,686.66000 QAR
5000 WST6,716.65000 QAR
10000 WST13,433.30000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Samoan Tala
1 QAR0.74442 WST
5 QAR3.72209 WST
10 QAR7.44418 WST
20 QAR14.88836 WST
50 QAR37.22090 WST
100 QAR74.44180 WST
250 QAR186.10450 WST
500 QAR372.20900 WST
1000 QAR744.41800 WST
2000 QAR1,488.83600 WST
5000 QAR3,722.09000 WST
10000 QAR7,444.18000 WST