1 Samoan tala to Omani rials

Convert WST to OMR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ر.ع.0.1418 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
WST to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 WST to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14360.1436
Low0.14080.1391
Average0.14260.1418
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to OMR stats

The performance of WST to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1436 and a 30 day low of 0.1408. This means the 30 day average was 0.1426. The change for WST to OMR was -0.45.

The performance of WST to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1436 and a 90 day low of 0.1391. This means the 90 day average was 0.1418. The change for WST to OMR was 0.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Omani rials

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Omani Rial
1 WST0.14185 OMR
5 WST0.70923 OMR
10 WST1.41846 OMR
20 WST2.83692 OMR
50 WST7.09230 OMR
100 WST14.18460 OMR
250 WST35.46150 OMR
500 WST70.92300 OMR
1000 WST141.84600 OMR
2000 WST283.69200 OMR
5000 WST709.23000 OMR
10000 WST1,418.46000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Samoan Tala
1 OMR7.04991 WST
5 OMR35.24955 WST
10 OMR70.49910 WST
20 OMR140.99820 WST
50 OMR352.49550 WST
100 OMR704.99100 WST
250 OMR1,762.47750 WST
500 OMR3,524.95500 WST
1000 OMR7,049.91000 WST
2000 OMR14,099.82000 WST
5000 OMR35,249.55000 WST
10000 OMR70,499.10000 WST