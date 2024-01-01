50 Samoan talas to Jersey pounds

Convert WST to JEP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = £0.2839 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
WST to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JEP
1 WST to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28510.2867
Low0.27680.2768
Average0.28210.2819
Change2.14%-0.31%
1 WST to JEP stats

The performance of WST to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2851 and a 30 day low of 0.2768. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for WST to JEP was 2.14.

The performance of WST to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2867 and a 90 day low of 0.2768. This means the 90 day average was 0.2819. The change for WST to JEP was -0.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.6811.3850.77184.0721.319
1 EUR1.08311.63519.1561.50.83591.0881.43
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7170.9180.51155.7150.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jersey pound
1 WST0.28391 JEP
5 WST1.41957 JEP
10 WST2.83914 JEP
20 WST5.67828 JEP
50 WST14.19570 JEP
100 WST28.39140 JEP
250 WST70.97850 JEP
500 WST141.95700 JEP
1000 WST283.91400 JEP
2000 WST567.82800 JEP
5000 WST1,419.57000 JEP
10000 WST2,839.14000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Samoan Tala
1 JEP3.52219 WST
5 JEP17.61095 WST
10 JEP35.22190 WST
20 JEP70.44380 WST
50 JEP176.10950 WST
100 JEP352.21900 WST
250 JEP880.54750 WST
500 JEP1,761.09500 WST
1000 JEP3,522.19000 WST
2000 JEP7,044.38000 WST
5000 JEP17,610.95000 WST
10000 JEP35,221.90000 WST