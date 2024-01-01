10 Samoan talas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert WST to GTQ at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Q2.849 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
WST to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GTQ
1 WST to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.88582.8858
Low2.82882.7999
Average2.86402.8496
Change-0.40%0.28%
1 WST to GTQ stats

The performance of WST to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8858 and a 30 day low of 2.8288. This means the 30 day average was 2.8640. The change for WST to GTQ was -0.40.

The performance of WST to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8858 and a 90 day low of 2.7999. This means the 90 day average was 2.8496. The change for WST to GTQ was 0.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Samoan talas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 WST2.84858 GTQ
5 WST14.24290 GTQ
10 WST28.48580 GTQ
20 WST56.97160 GTQ
50 WST142.42900 GTQ
100 WST284.85800 GTQ
250 WST712.14500 GTQ
500 WST1,424.29000 GTQ
1000 WST2,848.58000 GTQ
2000 WST5,697.16000 GTQ
5000 WST14,242.90000 GTQ
10000 WST28,485.80000 GTQ
