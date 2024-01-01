10 thousand Samoan talas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert WST to CVE at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Esc37.66 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
WST to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 WST to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.897537.8975
Low36.701736.4232
Average37.395537.0315
Change2.33%0.87%
1 WST to CVE stats

The performance of WST to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.8975 and a 30 day low of 36.7017. This means the 30 day average was 37.3955. The change for WST to CVE was 2.33.

The performance of WST to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.8975 and a 90 day low of 36.4232. This means the 90 day average was 37.0315. The change for WST to CVE was 0.87.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 WST37.66410 CVE
5 WST188.32050 CVE
10 WST376.64100 CVE
20 WST753.28200 CVE
50 WST1883.20500 CVE
100 WST3766.41000 CVE
250 WST9416.02500 CVE
500 WST18832.05000 CVE
1000 WST37664.10000 CVE
2000 WST75328.20000 CVE
5000 WST188320.50000 CVE
10000 WST376641.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Samoan Tala
1 CVE0.02655 WST
5 CVE0.13275 WST
10 CVE0.26550 WST
20 CVE0.53101 WST
50 CVE1.32753 WST
100 CVE2.65505 WST
250 CVE6.63762 WST
500 CVE13.27525 WST
1000 CVE26.55050 WST
2000 CVE53.10100 WST
5000 CVE132.75250 WST
10000 CVE265.50500 WST