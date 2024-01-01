10 thousand Samoan talas to Bahraini dinars

Convert WST to BHD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = .د.ب0.1389 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
WST to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 WST to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14070.1407
Low0.13790.1362
Average0.13960.1388
Change-0.38%0.54%
1 WST to BHD stats

The performance of WST to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1407 and a 30 day low of 0.1379. This means the 30 day average was 0.1396. The change for WST to BHD was -0.38.

The performance of WST to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1407 and a 90 day low of 0.1362. This means the 90 day average was 0.1388. The change for WST to BHD was 0.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahraini Dinar
1 WST0.13892 BHD
5 WST0.69458 BHD
10 WST1.38915 BHD
20 WST2.77830 BHD
50 WST6.94575 BHD
100 WST13.89150 BHD
250 WST34.72875 BHD
500 WST69.45750 BHD
1000 WST138.91500 BHD
2000 WST277.83000 BHD
5000 WST694.57500 BHD
10000 WST1,389.15000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 BHD7.19865 WST
5 BHD35.99325 WST
10 BHD71.98650 WST
20 BHD143.97300 WST
50 BHD359.93250 WST
100 BHD719.86500 WST
250 BHD1,799.66250 WST
500 BHD3,599.32500 WST
1000 BHD7,198.65000 WST
2000 BHD14,397.30000 WST
5000 BHD35,993.25000 WST
10000 BHD71,986.50000 WST