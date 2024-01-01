500 Samoan talas to Australian dollars

Convert WST to AUD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = A$0.5561 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
WST to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 WST to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55600.5604
Low0.53580.5358
Average0.54740.5490
Change2.46%-0.67%
1 WST to AUD stats

The performance of WST to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5560 and a 30 day low of 0.5358. This means the 30 day average was 0.5474. The change for WST to AUD was 2.46.

The performance of WST to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5604 and a 90 day low of 0.5358. This means the 90 day average was 0.5490. The change for WST to AUD was -0.67.

How to convert Samoan talas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Australian Dollar
1 WST0.55611 AUD
5 WST2.78055 AUD
10 WST5.56109 AUD
20 WST11.12218 AUD
50 WST27.80545 AUD
100 WST55.61090 AUD
250 WST139.02725 AUD
500 WST278.05450 AUD
1000 WST556.10900 AUD
2000 WST1,112.21800 AUD
5000 WST2,780.54500 AUD
10000 WST5,561.09000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 AUD1.79821 WST
5 AUD8.99105 WST
10 AUD17.98210 WST
20 AUD35.96420 WST
50 AUD89.91050 WST
100 AUD179.82100 WST
250 AUD449.55250 WST
500 AUD899.10500 WST
1000 AUD1,798.21000 WST
2000 AUD3,596.42000 WST
5000 AUD8,991.05000 WST
10000 AUD17,982.10000 WST